I’lld Have Been On Same Level With Wizkid – May D

Nigerian singer, Mr May D, has claimed that he would have been on the same level as his colleague, Wizkid if he hadn’t fallen out with his former record label, Square Records.

Mr May D made this remark on Thursday during a heated argument with Wizkid’s fans on X.

He wrote: “If no be wetin happen between me and Psquare, who be Wiz (Wizkid)? Chai.”

According to May D, Wizkid fans started attacking him after he shared a post praising Davido.

May D said: “Because I spoke about David, Wizkid boys are attacking me Lmao even wiz knows I love him, but if y’all come for me I’ll finish all of you and your oga,”

“Even your Wizkid knows his limits! Don’t f*ck with me.”

