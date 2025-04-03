I’ll Write Condolence Letter Of Those Wishing Me Dead – Wike

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has finally put to rest the speculation that went viral last week about his collapse and subsequent being flown to France for medical attention.

The Minister who spoke on Thursday said the speculation was not just a political orchestration by those who plotted to divert attention from the deep allegations raised by the resigned Head of Service of Rivers State on the misdeeds of the suspended Governor, Sim Fubara but a mischievous falsehood taken too far by anti-democratic forces who want him dead by all means.

Wike, who inspected road projects and the ongoing rehabilitation of the International Conference Center ( ICC) in Abuja, said that he would rather live and flourish in good health to write a condolence letter of those wishing him to die.

He said it was callous and political naivety for people to go on social media with the fake news that he collapsed when he was actively moving around Abuja, inspecting projects he wants the President to commission during his second year anniversary.

He said, ” We know that we will die one day. Nobody will remain in this world forever, but it is only God who says the day you will die, not any human being to say you will die today or you will die tomorrow.

“So, you have seen that I am even healthier than most of them who carried that rumour, and I will write their condolence letters. I can assure you that I will write their condolence letters. So, there is nothing like that”.

Wike also expressed concerns over the level of illiteracy pervading the social media space, where people easily believe and fall for falsehood, even when there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

According to him, every human being will one day die, but only God can determine how and when that will happen.

He added, ” I don’t want to give credence to people who are only interested in carrying rumours. First of all, I am a human being, it is not a ghost that will collapse. It is human beings will collapse if there is any problem with their health.

” Unfortunately, I did not collapse, and I did not show any sign that I have any health problem. Let me tell you what happened. What happened was that you saw that the former Head of Service (in Rivers State) came out to let the public know what was going on, how they planned to bomb the House of Assembly complex and how they planned to attack national assets. In order to divert attention from people not focusing on that, they had to create the rumour that they had been flown overseas.

” There was no time I collapsed, there was no time anybody took me overseas. But you see me every day. The day Mr President broke iftar on his birthday, I was there. The next day, I led Abuja residents to pay Sallah homage.

“I see all those stories just die down. This is politics. We have thick skin. Those things don’t bother us. We are not distracted. We are focused on our jobs.

“So, I thank Nigerians for being worried, which it should be, but people should not wish their fellow human beings such a thing to happen”.

