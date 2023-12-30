I’ll Uphold Akeredolu’s Legacies – Aiyedatiwa

The newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Friday pledged to uphold the traditions of his late predecessor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who died on Wednesday, December 27 after a prolonged illness.

Aiyedatiwa who spoke at the Government House, Akure during a candlelight parade honouring the late Akeredolu, which was sponsored by members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ondo State chapter described Akeredolu as a devoted leader and a fearless legal luminary.

According to him, Akeredolu became known as the “Senior Advocate of the Masses” because of his dedication to serving the people and upholding the law.

“What you have done this night is commendable; it means all you were doing before, when he was alive, was not eye service but genuine love. This means a lot to me personally.

“We will ensure we complete all the ongoing projects he left behind.

“All you can do for us right now is to continue to pray for us that God should grant all of us the fortitude to bear this loss,” he said.