I’ll Testify In Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial If…..– Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Authority (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday said he will appear as a witness in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, if subpoenaed by the court.

Wike made this known during his monthly media chat when he was asked by newsmen about being named by Nnamdi Kanu as a witness.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a motion filed by Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, informing the court that he would open his defence on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The IPOB leader had also disclosed he would call 23 witnesses, including the FCT Minister, former Minister of Defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), among others.

Speaking during the chat, Wike stated that he did not ask to be named as a witness, adding that he had not been served any papers by the court.

He added that he would be compelled to appear in court to present his witness if subpoenaed by the court, noting that he couldn’t become a witness by reading newspaper reports.

“You don’t become a witness by reading a newspaper. Nobody has served me process; nobody has subpoenaed me.

“So, because I saw Wike has been listed, therefore, I began to run helter-skelter. No, you do not do that. If I am served, if I am subpoenaed to come and give witness, or to give evidence, I must obey the court, I must appear,” he said.