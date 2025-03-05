I’ll Tackle Illegal Chartered Operations, Related Matters – Keyamo

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has affirmed his commitment to tackle all illegal chartered operations and related matters in Nigeria.

The Minister made the declaration while receiving the report of the 7-Member Committee on Illegal Chartered Operations and Related Matters at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He stated that the issue of illegal charter operations by private jets and private aircrafts owners in the country have been besetting the aviation sector, especially those who obtained licenses under the permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) and use the aircrafts to do other illegal transactions.

Keyamo stressed that President Bola Tinubu- led government is poised to mitigate these acts and pledged that his Ministry will not fail to safe-guard the aviation industry in line with the mandate of the Ministry.

“This practice has been on for many years before I became Minister, but I thought there was a need to confront it headlong”

“When you cannot track them, it leads to money laundering, drug trafficking, illegal entry and exits into the country and all kinds of illegal activities.”

The Minister, while commending the Committee members and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for providing the committee with all necessary documents required in the course of their assignment, promised to implement the recommendation of the committee assuring that it will not be swept under the carpet.

Presenting the final report of the Committee, the Chairman of the 7-member Ministerial Task Force on Illegal Charter operations, Captain Ado Sanusi, thanked the Minister for his visionary leadership and for entrusting the Committee with such important assignment.

He said that the Committee conducted a thorough investigation into illegal private charter operations in Nigeria and identified critical challenges which includes; regulatory weaknesses, loopholes in the permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) system, inadequate oversight, security vulnerabilities and significant revenue losses to the government.

Sanusi stated that the findings did not only pose risks to aviation safety but also create an uneven playing field for legitimate operators, saying as part of the recommendation in the report is that government should, strengthen regulatory oversight, enhance security measures, improve compliance with aviation laws, and ensure that private charter operations are conducted transparently and in line with international standards.

He appealed to the Minister to ensure speedy implementation of the recommendations which will create an economically viable aviation industry in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ibrahim Kana, commended the Aviation Minister for his commitment in reviving the Nigeria Aviation sector, assuring the Committee that the Ministry would not hesitate to take adequate action on the Committee’s recommendation.

