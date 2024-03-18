I’ll Sustain Akeredolu’s Legacy – Edema

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olugbenga Edema, yesterday said that he is the best person to sustain the legacy of the former governor of Ondo State, late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, if given the mandate to rule the state.

Edema said he was the returning officer to late Akeredolu during the primary that brought him in as the candidate of the APC in 2016 and had remained with him to understudy his policies and programmes for the people of the state.

Featuring on a television programme, the former Chairman of the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and member of the immediate past Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board said he is the best candidate to drive the developmental goals of the state.