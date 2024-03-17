I’ll Sustain Akeredolu’s Legacies – Edema

A governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Olugbenga Edema has said he is the best person to sustain the legacies of former governor of Ondo State, late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu if given the mandate to rule the State.

Edema said he was the returning officer to Late Akeredolu during the primary that brought him as the candidate for APC in 2016 and had remained with him to understudy his policies and programmes for the people of the State.

Featuring on a television programme, the former Chairman of the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and member of the immediate past Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board disclosed that he is the best candidate to drive the developmental goals of the state.

The former House of Assembly member said over the last three years, opinion leaders and political leaders have approached him and urged him to contest in the November 16 governorship election, in a bid to sustain the legacy of the former governor late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The former legislator submitted that his willingness to put himself forward to contest came after he consulted with Akeredolu as far back as February 2023, before his demise and he (Akeredolu) was not indifferent to the yearnings of many who already believed in what the State stands to gain if given the nod at the poll to govern.

Edema said his coming out to contest was bourne out of a desire to ensure the State continues on the path of development charted by late former Governor Akeredolu which is still in its infancy, and to bring to bear his wealth of experience to drive the state to greater heights.

He pointed to his successes while serving as OSOPADEC chairman, where he created an investment arm of the commission to drive in revenue rather than waiting for allocations from oil revenue from the government.

The ex-lawmaker opined that he is someone who understands what governance is, looking at it from the prism of a lawyer, a legislator, and someone who has served in the executive arm of government. He said he has the cognate experience and a philosophy that can drive good governance in the State.

Edema blamed the slow successes witnessed over the years in governance in the State on the inability of political and public officeholders to adhere to the principle of due process in the discharge of their duties. He promised to ensure due process if given the mandate by the good people of the State.

Speaking on his trajectory in politics, Edema said he began politics in 1990 and has acquired sufficient experience requirements academic qualifications, and skills to become the governor.

He added that his long and impressive career in public service has given him the experience and expertise to be an effective governor of Ondo State, having served as a member of the House of Assembly, where he chaired the House Committee on Public Petitions and was a member of several other committees, which further equipped him with a deep understanding of the legislative process and how to got things done in government. He also served as the chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Edema reiterated that APC is more united than before and expressed confidence that the coming primaries will be free and fair and whoever emerges will be supported by other aspirants in the interest of the party and the State.