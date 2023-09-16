I’ll Support APC If Mohbad Gets Justice – Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed what she would do to the All Progressives Congress (APC) if justice is served for the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

The movie star has tasked the ruling APC with the fight for justice for the untimely demise of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Adedimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

According to her, if Mohbad got the justice he deserved she would totally support the APC-led government in the country.

Iyabo emphasized the pain of seeing late Mohbad’s report across all platforms while pouring out her heart on the untimely death of the 27-year-old singer

It’s worth noting that Iyabo Ojo is a strong supporter of the Labour Party (LP) and vowed to relinquish her support to the APC if a thorough investigation is initiated into the death of Mohbad.

Iyabo made this known in an Instagram story post where she insisted on the need for an autopsy conducted on the body of the late singer.

She said, “Honestly, I will believe and support APC if Mohbad can get justice. That boy’s soul is crying for justice. Autopsy needed Investigation seriously needed.

“Every day I read something about him shared a tear No he cried out & no one listened to him. How? n00000000…. It’s not my business that should be cancelled at this moment, it’s everybody’s business. His soul needs to rest #justiceformohbad.”