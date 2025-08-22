I’ll Support Anyone Who Backs Tinubu – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will support those who support President Bola Tinubu, urging residents to “support those that the government will listen to.”

Wike made the statement while commending former Senator representing the FCT, Philip Aduda, and the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalangu, during the flag-off of Lot 2 of Water Supply Projects in Karu, yesterday.

The minister hailed both men for their capacity and for bringing development to the people, while promising the construction of a two kilometre road in Karu site, on the request of Aduda, adding that he will support those who continue to support the Tinubu-led administration.

He further commended the AMAC Chairman, Maikalangu, as “very good and hardworking”, noting that the latter had used his access to government to deliver several projects to his residents in the area council, adding that his administration will do, whatever he asked if he (Maikalangu) won his re-election bid as council chairman.