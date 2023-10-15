I’ll Succeed At Chelsea, Noni Madueke Insists

Nigerian-born British winger, Noni Madueke, has insisted that he is at Chelsea football club to succeed despite his current struggle at the club.

On January 20, 2023, Noni Madueke began his Chelsea career after moving there on a €35 million transfer fee from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The 21-year-old striker who’s qualified to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria or the Three Lions of England, is adamant that his career would eventually reach its pinnacle at Chelsea.

According to him, “I definitely back myself,” the Evening Standard in Britain. “It won’t be long before everything comes together.

I’ve just got to get my head down and work hard, I’ve got the ability and talent to do well, I’m sure”.

Noni Madueke has also revealed that he has been watching video highlights of Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool to improve himself as a winger.

The youngster admitted that he has an issue with scoring one-touch goals and he is working on improving that aspect of his game.

He said, “I look at the best. James Ryder, our analyst, clipped up Mbappe and Salah, so I watch them a lot. The way they always follow their pass into the box, or when a team-mate is in the box, they’re always there to anticipate.

One thing I’ve got to add to my game is the easier goals, the one-touch goals – that’s what I’m trying to improve. I know I go at such a pace so sometimes I’ve got to calm down at the last moment, take a breath, and then slot it away. I’ve just got to keep working to do it when I get back to Chelsea.”