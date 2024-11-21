I’ll Stop Import Duties, Tackle Insecurity If I Were Nigeria’s President – Aisha Yesufu

Share

Aisha Yesufu, a human rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls has revealed what she would have done differently if she was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Yesufu who spoke via her verified X handle on Thursday said she would stop import duties on goods if she were Nigeria’s president, tackle insecurity, and revamp tourism.

She also said she would have worked extensively on infrastructure and cheap capital to attract industries to set up shops in Nigeria and produce there.

She wrote: “If I was the President of Nigeria, I would propose that we do away with import duties on all goods. Ensure that goods coming into Nigeria are extremely cheap, then focus on making the default place to come for cheap goods by all other African countries and also other continents.

“Tackle insecurity and revamp tourism. People coming to buy goods will use transportation and stay in hotels. Then extensively work on infrastructure and cheap capital to attract those industries to even come set up shops in Nigeria and produce here.

“Massive training of skilled workers for different jobs. I want Apple to have the skilled workers and infrastructure for them to come make their products here for the African market and the rest of the world.

“I will focus on primary and secondary school education and training for 21st-century jobs instead of certificates. Yes, I am that crazy. #OneOfMyCrazyIdeasForNigeria.”

