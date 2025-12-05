I’ll Speak When I Deem Fit, Says Anita Joseph Amid Marital Crisis

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has addressed the swirling rumours regarding her marriage to comedian Fisayo ‘MC Fish’ Michael. The actress, who wed MC Fish in February 2020, broke her silence following intense speculation about the state of their union.

For several days, reports have claimed the marriage has collapsed, citing alleged issues including substance abuse, infidelity, domestic violence, and physical abuse on MC Fish’s part.

The reports further suggested Anita suffered two pregnancy losses — a miscarriage and a stillbirth — during the difficult period. Speaking, Joseph neither confirmed nor denied the allegations. Instead, she assured her followers of her wellbeing and reserved the right to share her truth in her own time.

“And the Lord did not Forsake me. I want to thank everyone who have shown me love one way or the other. Thank you, God will not leave you,” she wrote. “Mother Hen is doing well. I will tell DG NCC, Dr Asein (middle) and others my story when I deem fit.

Shallom!” Her statement is her first direct response to the controversy, while MC Fish has yet to publicly address the allegations. The couple previously drew public attention in April 2021 when MC Fish revealed that washing Anita’s underwear was an expression of his love for her—a revelation that sparked mixed reactions on social media.