I’ll Soon Venture Into Film Production – Davido

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed his desire to venture into film production. Davido spoke at the panel session of the 2025 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) held in Lagos.

Speaking at the session titled; “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeat Movement and Its Impacts on African Film,” Davido stated that he is eager to expand his creativity beyond music.

Davido stressed that his yearning for film production will focus on stories that reflect African identity and culture. He cited his admiration for story driven films and series like “Uncorked,” which highlight themes of culture and personal growth.

The “Unavailable” crooner emphasised that both African music and film have become powerful tools for shaping global perceptions and celebrating the continent’s creativity.

Through his growing interest in film, Davido said he hopes to bridge the gap between the music and movie industries, while contributing to Africa’s expanding in- fluence on the global entertainment stage.