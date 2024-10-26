I’ll Soon Impregnate Your Close Friends, Portable Threatens 4th Baby Mama

Share

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has taken to his social media page to threaten his 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple with plans of impregnating her close friends, claiming that she uses what happens in their bedroom to plan her movie.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable took to the comment section of Ashabi Simple, to claim that she is only with him for fame and not love.

However, in another statement via Ashabi’s comment section, Portable slammed Ashabi and her friends for gossiping about him and trying to ruin their relationship.

Portable also accused Ashabi of disrespecting him despite the fact that she comes online to claim that she loves him.

He added that she uses what they do in their bed to make movies and he would soon commence impregnating her close friends.

Portable said: “Werey no get secret why she go dey tell her friends how we take dey play on beg them dey use am plan movie too don’t worry I go soon dey give your close friends belle

“Every time you mingle with my wife na so so fight she go just dey fight me na una dey spoil her mind make una remember she’s there before una come why you no dey fear self you dey date person husband still get mind tell am say make una be friends

“And you still dey do shit if we talk you go say na movie location wife. You dey beg for love but you no fit respect who you say you love

“Just because I appreciate you that one no mean say make you take me less”

