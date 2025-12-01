I’ll Shun Edo Assembly Investigation Panel – Obaseki

The former Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said he would shun the Edo State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee set up to probe funding and ownership of the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) and the Radisson Blu hotel.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Edo Assembly instituted a panel following a request by Governor Monday Okpebholo that the Assembly should investigate funding and ownership of the projects, including the extent of the state government’s N3.8bn investment in the MOWAA and N28bn in the Radisson Hotel.

The former governor has been scheduled to appear before the Committee on Thursday, December 4th, 2025.

The Committee had, in a letter signed by its Secretary, Bekisu Oshone Wilson, listed other persons invited to include a former Edo Finance Commissioner, Mr Joseph Eboigbe, former Attorney General of Edo State, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi and Managing Director, Tilbury House Nigeria Limited.

READ ALSO:

Others include Mr Pramod Thorat, Project Manager of Hospitality Investment and Management Company (HIMC), Mr Ugochukwu Anigbogu, Managing Director, Afrinvest Capital Limited, Managing Director, Meristem Trustees Limited and Managing Director, Emerging Africa Trustees Ltd.

The statement said attendance by Obaseki and others was required as part of the committee’s investigation. Obaseki, who spoke through his media adviser, Crusoe Osagie, said it was offensive and laughable for the Assembly to invite him over a matter that was already in court.

He said the Edo Assembly should learn how the law works.

The former Edo Governor said he could not be subjected to answering separately on the same issue. “It is subjudice for the former Governor to appear before the Edo Assembly in a matter already in court. “Why subject him to another round of questioning on the same issues?” Management of MOWAA had also refused to appear before the Edo Assembly Ad Hoc Committee. Its Counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi, said the Assembly could only make recommendations, but that the Court would make the final decision on the issues.