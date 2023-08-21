I’ll Show You The Way Out If Found Corrupt, Complacent – Bago Warns Commissioners, SAs

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Bago on Monday warned the newly sworn-in Commissioners and Special Advisers that he will not hesitate to show the way out to anyone found complacent, docile, and corrupt.

While reiterating that their appointments are based on merits, competence, and proven record of hard work and integrity, Bago said “I charge you to work together in synergy to ensure that collectively, we deliver on our mandates to the people.

“Let me sound it very clearly that there will be no room for complacency, docility, and very importantly, corruption. You cannot see the privilege of your appointment as an opportunity for self-enrichment.

“If you allow yourself to be caught in the twisted web of corruption, you will definitely be shown the way out.

“What we desire to see is the exhibition of your individual wealth of experience in your areas of assignments. I will personally hold you accountable for whatever that happens in your Ministries and areas of assignment. I counsel you to be open-minded, vigilant and ensure fairness and justice to all.”

He further charged them to embrace teamwork as the key to driving the implementation of government policies and programmes for the overall target of delivering the highest good for the highest number of people.

Earlier in his welcome address, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman charged the appointees to repose the confidence bestowed on them by Governor Bago by being loyal, dedicated, and upright at all times.

He added that “You should see yourselves as being fortunate to be considered to serve in this administration among many other Nigerlites who are equally qualified and competent.”

It should be noted that a total of thirty Commissioners and thirty Special Advisers were sworn in by the Chief Judge of Niger State, Hon. Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik represented by Justice Maimuna Abubakar.