I’ll Shoot Eagles To W’Cup Playoff Success With My Goals, Assists –Osimhen

Galatasaray’s star striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared his determination to lead the Super Eagles to victory in next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff, vowing to deliver with his goals, assists, and leadership as the team eyes qualification for football’s biggest stage.

The 26-year-old forward, who is enjoying a sensational start to the 2025–26 season, has scored nine goals across all competitions for Galatasaray and Nigeria, maintaining his reputation as one of Africa’s deadliest forwards.

He fired a hat trick in the Eagles’ thrilling 4–0 triumph over Benin Republic earlier in the month, a result that sealed their spot in the playoffs.

That emphatic win has now set up a crucial semi-final clash with Gabon in mid-November, a decisive fixture that could see Nigeria edge closer to a World Cup return after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. “We have many goals as a club,” Osimhen said, speaking to Turkish outlet Sport.

“We need to work hard and fight for these goals. But, I want to be in the World Cup with my country. I am giving my everything there too. My focus is here now, but next month is the World Cup playoffs. I will help my teammates with my goals, assists and everything.”

Having missed out on Qatar 2022 due to injury, the Galatasaray striker sees this campaign as his chance to lead Nigeria back among the global elite. Coach Eric Chelle is expected to name his squad for the playoffs in the coming days.