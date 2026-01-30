Chief Obioma Success Akagburuonye is a politician and important voice in Imo State politics. A lawyer by training, he is aspiring to take over from the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma next year. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about life at 60 as well as his developmental aspiration for the state. Excerpts:

Congratulations on your 60th birthday. How does this milestone feel on you personally?

I see 60 not just as a number but as a testimony of divine grace. My journey has been marked by trials and triumphs, and reaching this age is a reminder that resilience, faith, and service are the true anchors of life. It is a moment of gratitude to God and to the communities that have stood with me.

Your biography; Me and My God is being launched alongside your birthday. What inspired you to write it?

The book is my way of sharing the lessons of my journey. I wanted to show that adversity can be turned into strength, that divine grace is real, and that resilience is a virtue worth cultivating. It is not just about me; it is about inspiring others to believe that with faith and perseverance, success is possible.

You are widely recognised for your philanthropy building churches, homes for widows, scholarships, and security outfits. What drives this commitment to community development?

Service is the highest calling. It’s for me as a Christian what I call kingdom investment. I have always believed that wealth and influence mean little if they do not uplift others. My projects are not charity for charity’s sake; they are investments in human dignity. When you build a church, you strengthen faith; when you house a widow, you restore hope; when you educate a child, you secure the future.

Many say your humanitarian disposition and private sector successes recommend you for public service. How do you respond to that?

I am humbled by the calls. I have always seen myself as a servant of the people, whether in private capacity or otherwise. Public service is a serious responsibility, and if God and the people so direct, I will yield. For now, I continue to serve through my initiatives, but I do not dismiss the possibility of translating that service into governance.

Imo politics is entering a new phase, with equity for Owerri Zone at the centre. Do you see yourself as part of that conversation?

Equity is justice, and justice delayed must be justice delivered. As a son of Owerri Zone, I embody that principle. But beyond zoning, leadership must be about capacity, compassion, and credibility. If my story and my record can help fulfil the equity mandate, then I am ready to be part of that conversation.

You have faced scrutiny in the past, including EFCC investigations. How has that shaped your outlook?

It was a difficult period, but it taught me resilience. I faced the law, I defended myself, and I prevailed—without indictment, without conviction. That experience deepened my respect for due process and inspired me to study law. It made me stronger, more accountable, and more determined to serve with integrity.

What is your vision for Imo if you were to step into public office?

My vision is anchored on three pillars: equity, capacity, and compassion. Equity ensures justice among zones; capacity ensures that we deliver infrastructure, education, and healthcare; compassion ensures that governance remains humane. I want to build on the foundations of hope and translate them into success for every Imolite.

Finally, what message do you have for the people of Imo as you celebrate this milestone?

My message is simple: never lose faith. Our state has endured challenges, but resilience is in our DNA. With divine grace and collective effort, Imo can rise.

I am grateful for the love and support I have received, and I pledge to continue serving. Whether in private or public capacity, my life will remain dedicated to the success of our people.