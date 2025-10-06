Nigerian Afrobeats singer and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has revealed his intention to contest for the presidency in an African country.

The music star who made this disclosure in a video post, revealed that he had been reflecting on stepping into public service and now believes the time is right to share his ambition.

Mr Eazi, in a lighthearted tone, said his decision was driven by a desire to serve, not for financial gain.

He said, “I have been thinking about it. I think it’s time to share it with you guys.

“Some of you might be from some countries, specifically in Africa, and you are looking for a president; a president who is not looking for money and power but forward-thinking, young, active and can move your country better.

“So, I’m officially putting myself forward for the presidency.”