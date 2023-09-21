New Telegraph

September 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. I’ll Run for…

I’ll Run for Fourth Term In 2024 –Kagame

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has said he will run for a fourth term in next year’s presidential election.

“Yes, I am indeed a candidate,” Mr Kagame told French-language magazine Jeune Afrique on Tuesday.

Asked about what the West would think about his decision to run again, Kagame said, “I’m sorry for the West, but what the West thinks is not my problem”.

“I am happy with the confidence that the Rwandans have in me. I will always serve them, as much when I can.”

Kagame had joked in April that he was looking forward to retiring and handing over power after 23 years in office.

Kagame has been president of the East African nation since 2000.

A controversial referendum in 2015 removed a two-term constitutional limit for presidents. He won the last election in 2017 with 98.8% of the vote.

Read Previous

The Moral and the Molecular: Whither Ondo State?
Read Next

Obaseki Hails NDLEA for Arresting 16 Drug Traffickers, Seizure of Drugs in Edo