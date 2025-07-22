I’ll Resuscitate Odi Bio Centre, Says Timipanipiri

D r. Wood Timipanipiri, the new Coordinator/ Director of Bioresources Development Center, Odi, Bayelsa State has assured that he will do everything possible to resuscitate the moribund center.

Speaking to journalists at the centre, yesterday, Timipanipiri, the first Niger Deltan to head the center since creation, also assured that plans were on to sustainably rejig the centre, maintaining that he has already began a facelift of the centre.

Calling on other agencies like the Niger Delta Department Commission (NDDC), the Nigeria Content and Development Board (NCDMB), oil companies, as well as State and Federal Government to join hand in meeting the noble goals of the center.