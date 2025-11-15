Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro has expressed confidence in his long-term financial stability, insisting that his livelihood does not depend solely on releasing new music.

According to him, revenue from corporate performances and private engagements has positioned him comfortably, even if he were to step away from the studio.

Speaking at a recent interview on the Adesope Live show, the “Who Is Your Guy” hitmaker explained that his brand of clean, family-friendly music has opened doors in the corporate world, an area many artists struggle to access.

Spyro further revealed that he is frequently invited to perform at end-of-year events hosted by major financial institutions and top-tier business leaders, including billionaire entrepreneur Tony Elumelu.

He noted that while some fans assume he lives modestly because he rarely flaunts wealth online, his earnings tell a different story.

“People don’t realise how well I’m doing because I’m not the type to show off,” Spyro said. “Even if I decide to stop making music today, I’m fine. I’m set. I’ve created other income streams, and corporate clients keep me working.”

He explained that only a small circle of artists—such as Chike and Johnny Drille—regularly receive such invitations because their music and public personas align with the standards expected at high-profile corporate gatherings.

He added that while he occasionally appears at mainstream music events, his primary focus remains on corporate shows, where he has built a strong reputation and a dependable revenue base.

“I don’t really chase industry concerts,” he said. “Corporate shows are my lane. That’s where I’ve created value for myself, and that’s where I thrive.”

Spyro’s remarks highlight a growing trend among Nigerian artists who are diversifying their income by appealing to more formal, high-budget audiences outside the typical entertainment circuit.