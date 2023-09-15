I’ll Reject Roles That Are Sexually Related–Elleaboki

London-based Nigerian actress, Princess Olufunmilayo Adepitan Olatunji, better known as Elleaboki, is one budding superstar to look out for in the industry. A producer of note and a role interpreter, Princess has featured in several movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the light-skinned actress speaks about her growth in the industry, challenges, and upcoming projects, among others

How will you describe your sojourn in the movie industry?

It’s not been an easy journey I must say. I came to the indus- try in 2004 through Atinuke Ogungbe, one of the top makeup artists in Abeokuta, Ogun State. I was with her for over one year till I later decided to join ace actor Segun Ogungbe’s Film Production.

That I would say is the beginning of my career in the movie industry, and the rest, I will say, is history.

Since your sojourn into the industry, how many movies have you produced?

As a producer, I have produced six movies personally from my production company. However, I have featured in so many home videos that include ‘Ashiri Gomina Wa’, ‘Ohun Afana Se’, ‘Irawo Nla’, ‘Ibi Giga’, ‘OlaOluwa’, ‘Abi- daah’, ‘Honeymoon’, ‘Kara Kata’ amongst many others.

Considering your location, how easy is it for you to feature in movies?

For me as an actress, distance is not a barrier. Despite the fact that I stay overseas, it does not stop me from featuring in movies shot in Nigeria. Most times, I get a notification ahead of any production as that will enable me to plan my schedules well.

One thing also is the fact that acting is what I chose to do as a person so most times I give my all to this chosen field so that I can excel well. My destination cannot not limit my shine as an actress that I am.

You are one budding actress that has kept a clean slate, how have you been able to achieve that?

It’s just a personal decision to maintain a good slate because I have my name and brand to protect, and at the same time I have kids who I will not want to read negative things about me in the future because the internet never lie.

They can grow to see these things alone and that I don’t want. In essence I no dey do pass myself.

Despite your schedule as an actress, how best do you balance being a mother, wife and public figure?

Honestly, it’s not an easy task to shoulder but being disciplined has helped me to able to manage my time; and above all, I have an amazing support system that usually stand in for me whenever I am away for creative works. Also, I have good friends and loyal fans.

What are your thoughts on the collaborations between the creative industry and streaming platforms?

For me, it’s good collaboration in the right direction. Nigerian creatives are good stories tellers and with a platform like Netflix, Amazon, Showmax, it further shows that our contents are going global and the platforms have given opportunities to storytellers to come with great materials; and they will give the global push it deserves

Like every other filmmaker, have you also rejected scripts?

Yes, recently I turned down a lot of scripts because I felt like they do not convey a good or genuine message. Then what is the essence of doing it? I’ve realized we don’t act in movies for the sake of it.

We need to be deliberate and intentional about the message we want to get across to people. Also, nudity and sexually related roles are ones I cannot do at all because I am mother and a role model to many.

I have my dignity and respect for my religion as well. Everybody wants to be an actor or a star, but the profession is beyond you just going to be there. You have to merge the talent with the right things so that you can have it well nurtured and well-tuned.

In the cause of your career, you must have looked up to some as role model?

To say I have a role model in the industry is a big lie because I look up to God and not human. But there’s one person I admire a lot in the movie industry. That person is Kate Henshaw. I love her carriage and the way she’s aging gracefully.

Do you have any project you are working on at the moment?

Yes o. I have been working so tirelessly on three major projects – ‘Kara Kata’, ‘Morire’ and ‘Ile Wura’. These fantastic stories will sure wow my fans when they’re out, I promise. You all should watch for them.

Knowing that the industry is saturated with many talents, where do you see yourself in the next three years?

I see myself at the top, other talents don’t scare me as everyone carries different potentials. I see myself being at the top of my game, clinching awards and shooting big budget movies.

Can anything stop you from acting?

I am not sure anything can stop me if marriage can’t.

What words do you have for your fans?

I appreciate their steadfast love. It’s not easy to choose this little girl and stay loyal, I don’t take my fan’s love for granted at all; and please, always turn into Elleaboki Film Production for more beautiful and realistic movies.