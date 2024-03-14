I’ll Reconfigure Ondo’s Political Landscape – Ex-Lawmaker

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has promised to reconfigure the political landscape if given the mandate to rule Ondo State.

Speaking during the continuation of his tour of Local Governments Areas of the State, Akinfolarin said his mission is to reconfigure the political landscape of the oil producing State and give succour to all and sundry.

The former lawmaker was in Akoko South-East and Oka-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South-West Local Government Areas of the State to continue his consultation tour of the state’s 18 local government areas ahead of next month’s primary election.

He was received by mammoth crowd of supporters armed with banners, with crested caps, bearing ‘Ise Oluwa’ inscription.

Speaking during the tour, the frontline governorship aspirant said “My mission is to reconfigure the political landscape of Ondo State.

“To give people assistance, to let them know that real governance can still be felt in the state where people will see government as a source of succor, where government will take care of their needs and I as an aspirant, I carry the burden, the aspiration and the needs of the people of the state.”

Akinfolarin said “I realized that we have serious dislocation in this state. There is a lot of disaffection, there is a lot of disunity. People no longer relate as brothers. So, When elected, I will change the narrative and be a unifying factor for all.”

On the turnout of supporters at the events, he said, “the turnout is massive and impressive, it shows that the people are on the same page with my aspiration. It shows that they have love for me, it shows that they appreciate what we’re doing and they have this strong believe that their tomorrow will be better”.

Reacting to the allegation he was being sponsored by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Member and others as being speculated, Akinfolarin said, “God is my sponsor, the good people of Ondo State are the ones sponsoring me.”

According to him, “No doubt, I have a good relationship with them. If I’m not a good person, they won’t relate with me. Will they because I’m contesting run away from me?

“We are friends, we are brothers and we are colleagues. So, everytime, we will continue to relate and because of my aspiration, we can’t put an end to our relationship. They have their choice and rights, it’s not for me to say they will work for me or not”.