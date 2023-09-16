I’ll Rebuild Aba With World-Class Infrastructure, Social Investment Tools – Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has assured the people of Aba, the commercial hub of the State that under his watch, Aba would be rebuilt with world-class infrastructure and social investment tools to support the city’s long-standing tradition of commerce and enterprise.

Otti made the assurance in a speech he delivered while commissioning three roads in Emologu Street, Shalom Road and a portion of Cemetery Road, all in Aba.

The Governor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Aba, thanked them immensely for believing in his team, sharing in his vision and supporting them with everything at their disposal even when it seemed that the forces against them were more powerful than their resolve.

Otti said that again will Aba be associated with mediocrity, filth and unhealthy physical realities that only dent her image as a resilient destination for multiple economic activities, family life and leisure.

He said, “We are not here to merely excite you and make highfalutin promises that would yield nothing at the end of the day. No. Ours is a proactive administration and from the modest but noteworthy achievements of the last hundred days, you will agree that we have a clear vision of what we seek to achieve.”

He said that his administration’s plan for Aba is very clear, which includes making the right decisions, investing money where they would have an optimal multiplier effect on the economic and social life of the residents and opening the city up for private investors from across the world to move in and take advantage of the enormous human and material resources that the city has been blessed with.

He said that his administration is investing heavily in road projects because it has been proven that roads are great economic enablers and a direct message to economic actors that a path to harnessing the opportunities that lie within the territory had been created.

“This is exactly what we are doing with the three roads being commissioned today namely, Shallom, Cemetery and Emelogu Roads. We are here to commission these roads not necessarily to show that we are working because most residents of Aba can attest that indeed, a new thing is happening.

“We have come because the world needs to know that Aba is back; as a favourite investment destination, a thriving commercial hub and a goldmine of opportunities. We are here, not to pat ourselves on the back but to let the message out that any serious investor who is not already setting up shops in Aba may find himself playing second fiddle in no time.”

The Governor said his administration has extracted a strong commitment from the Federal Government that work would soon commence on the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway and thanked the Federal Government for appreciating the enormous importance of that stretch of road not just to businesses in Aba but also to those in Rivers and other neighbouring states.

Otti said that while his administration is moving fast to fix the roads, because, of the vision it has, its programmes are far more robust and all-encompassing.

He said that the administration has a plan to build transport hubs, family-friendly recreational facilities and ICT-Innovation parks in different parts of Aba and across the state.

“Additionally, we are speaking with investors who are keen on partnering with existing shareholders to deliver a world-class hotel and conference centre at the site of the present Enyimba Hotels.

“We are working to get the commercial and legal frameworks ready before the end of the year and when that is done, Aba will become, not just a city that is renowned for trade and commerce, but a favourite destination for global business and social events.”

He said that his administration desires to build the best of everything in Aba; the best roads, the best modern markets, the best hospital facilities and of course, the best hotels and conference centres.

Otti stressed that the goal is to turn Aba into a modern ecosystem that can attract and retain the best brains in businesses, ICT, arts and entertainment and just about every other worthwhile human endeavour.

“Our plan for Aba is holistic and all we shall require is your consistent support to achieve that lofty agenda. Pay your taxes as when due, do not dump refuse indiscriminately and cooperate with security agents to stamp out crime from the city. Remember, nothing meaningful can be accomplished without the active support of the residents.”