I’ll Reactivate Tinapa, Obudu Cattle Ranch, Otu Reels Out Promises

Prince Bassey Edet Otu, the newly sworn in governor of Cross River State has promised to revive Tinapa business resort as well as reactivate the obudu cattle ranch, among other projects in the next four years.

Speaking shortly after he was sworn-in on Monday at U.J. Esuene stadium , Otu who was visibly overwhelmed with emotions, said he was going to ensure the full operation of Tinapa in order to boost the economy of the state.

On obudu cattle ranch, Otu regretted that the ranch was contributing to the Internally Generated Revenue of the state before it went moribund, but assured that he would bring it back to work.

On security, the new governor warned criminal elements in the state to either repent or pack out of the state, saying he would operate zero tolerance policy against criminality.

“I will work for all Cross Riverine and carry all along because I want to provide service to humanity. We will make sure that there is security in the state because we will not tolerate any form criminality. For those who are into crime, they should either turn a new leaf or leave the state,” he said.

Earlier, the immediate past governor, Ben Ayade, had disclosed that he went against the storm when he decided to zone the governorship ticket to southern senatorial district, explaining that he had to stand his ground against those who insisted there was no zoning.