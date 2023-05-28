New Telegraph

I’ll Rather Go To Hell Than Being Stuck With Christians In Heaven – YBNL Princess (Video)

Popular female rapper, Temmie Ovwasa better known as YBNL princess has given reasons why she’d prefer to go to hell than have anything to do with Christians.

Speaking in a recent podcast show @‘Doyin’s Corner’, the singer stated she doesn’t have a good relationship with Christians, noting that Christians are the meanest people she has ever met in her life.

Giving reasons for her decision, she affirmatively stated how frequently she gets attacked due to her sexuality as a lesbian and that they troll her at every chance they get saying that it goes against the preaching of Jesus.

“I do not believe I am going to hell. I joke about it often because it gets on some peoples’ noses and I love to do that but I do not believe there’s hell or a pit of eternal damnation that I am going to.

“And to be honest, if there’s a pit of eternal damnation that I am going to, I’d rather go there than be stuck with Christians in heaven”

She added, “Christians are the meanest people I have met in my life.

“They come to my DM every day to tell me that I am going to hell. That is not what Jesus preached, Jesus said love your neighbour as yourself.”

