I’ll Raise UK Film Industry Level To Elevate Africa Status, Says Aareola

Nigerian filmmaker Tomiwa Tobiloba Aareola has said his mission is bigger than personal success, it is about redefining how Africa is perceived on global screens.

The director, editor and cinematographer, who is making significant strides in the United Kingdom and Ireland, told New Telegraph that his career is driven by a deep sense of responsibility to amplify African stories through world-class filmmaking.

Aareola, whose works are already drawing attention from stakeholders and international festival circuits, said he is determined to push the limits of creativity and excellence in the UK film space.

“I am committed to raising the bar in the UK film industry, not just for myself but to elevate Africa,” he said. “Every project I work on is a chance to show that African filmmakers can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world.”

Aareola began his professional journey at HipTV, one of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment platforms. He explained that his early years in Lagos shaped his work ethic and sharpened his instincts.