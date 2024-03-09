I’ll Protect NANTA’s Integrity, Declares Akporiaye

The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye has declared that she will continue to fight to uphold the integrity of the members of the body. NANTA is the national umbrella association for travel agents registered and operating legally in the country. This is pledge is coming against the backdrop of insinuations from certain quarters tagging members holding International Air Transport Association (IATA) licence under the Golite category as fraudulent trade operators, who shouldn’t be given ticket stocks by the airlines.

Akporiaye said such allegation is wrong, cautioning those spreading the allegation to desist from it or face the wrath of the association, as she pledged to bring the full weight of the law to bear on them. “I have been inundated with several calls by my members on the issue and having confirmed that it was true and traceable to some of our members, who felt that the only way they can wade off competition from others, particularly the young operators, is deliberately labelling them as fraudulent, is unacceptable, wicked, and against equity, inclusiveness and the right to business opportunities,” she noted.

She disclosed that according to IATA guidelines, there are three categories of licenses, namely; GoLite, GoStandard, and GoGlobal. GoLite and GoStandard, she said are in use in Nigeria. ‘‘Either GoLite (operating a prepaid wallet system) or GoStandard (operating a bank guarantee system) gives you eligibility to issue airlines’ inventories to customers,’’ said the president. ‘‘For anyone, whether NANTA member or not to rant publicly against those outside the bank guarantee policy is not only an- ti-competition, but retrogressive and divisive,’’ she noted.

On how to address this internal schism and distraught, a disclosed that if such persons or organisations are found wanting, she would move for regulatory reports against them because their activities are tantamount to tarnishing the image of small business operators in the country. “Honestly, I just don’t know what such persons or organisations want? Travel business is international in nature and operations.

In fact, regulated by IATA and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the local scene, so for anyone to single out one operational structure and those who possess the validation process also approved by IATA for stigmatisation, labelling them fraudulent, is one joke taken too far and I will not just sit back and allow such infractions to slide,” she explained further. She said that, “We shall expose these enemies within. NANTA under my watch must weed out those who do not want others to rise. Be well guided though that we are not supporting those who do not measure up to our standards but in doing it, we should do it with facts and figures.’’