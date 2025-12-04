I’ll Play Ping-Pong With Osun Gov, Ooni Tells Kegites Elders

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, has offered to square up against the Governors of Osun and Oyo States during the forthcoming table tennis championship being organised by the Universal Archaivar Elders (UAE).

The UAE, a United States–based international body of senior members of the Kegites Club worldwide, plans to host the tournament as part of its commitment to giving back to Nigerian society and strengthening national cohesion.

Oba Adeyeye‘s offer was disclosed at the unveiling of the game’s mascot during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the body, its President, Fayth Deleọla Daramọla, announced that the tournament will take place between May and June 2026 in Nigeria.

The initiative aims to foster unity among members of the Kegites Club nationwide and to promote harmony among Nigerians across cultural, ethnic, and religious divides.

The Chairman of the Tournament’s Central Working Committee/Local Organising Committee, Dr Edward Olu Alo, explained that the inspiration behind the project is rooted in the unifying power of sports.

“Table tennis has always brought Nigerians together, irrespective of background. This tournament will further cement the spirit of unity in this challenging period in our nation’s history,” he said.

As part of its buildup activities, the UAE, also known as the Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Elemu, held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, December 2, when the official mascot for the tournament was unveiled. Kabiyesi Adeyeye, who was represented by the Sooko Adimula Obalufon, Oba Olasoji Oladele, expressed delight at the event.

He observed that the sport greatly helps in the development of the human mind, body and spirit. A left-handed player, the revered monarch expressed readiness to engage the two governors in demonstration games.

The virtual unveiling was attended by notable sports personalities, including Mr Enitan Oshodi, Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Also in attendance were icons of the games, as well as senior members of the Kegites Club.

Unveiling the mascot, Dr Alo noted that the design symbolises both the unifying force of table tennis and Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Veteran sports journalist and tournament official Yomi Opakunle disclosed that the maiden edition will be exclusively for members of the Kegites Club across Nigeria’s four regions: West, East, North, and South.

“Regional preliminaries will produce regional champions who will converge for the national finals. Attractive prize monies await the winners,” he said.

In his remarks, ITTF Vice President Oshodi commended the initiative, noting that the tournament aligns with the global celebration of 100 years of competitive table tennis in 2026.

“We are pleased to see this effort coming from the Universal Archaivar Elders. I am also delighted that legendary Nigerian players are part of this moment. The ITTF will support the organisers with equipment and technical logistics,” he assured.

Another member, Olujimi Oluyinka, emphasised that the tournament is part of the elders’ efforts to reshape public perceptions of the Kegites Club.

“We want to show the world that the Kegites Club has evolved beyond singing, dancing, or the famous one-finger salute. We are affecting humanity positively, and sports are a powerful platform to promote the unity in diversity we stand for.”

He added that while the maiden edition is for Nigerian members alone, future editions will extend to Kegites across the world.

Also speaking, the Sooko Adimula Obalufon, offered prayers for the success of the event and described the initiative as a major turning point for private-sector involvement in youth and sports development in Nigeria.

The meeting featured reflections from several Nigerian table tennis legends, including nonagenarian Bilikisu Popoola, Nigeria’s first female representative at an international tournament (1969 World Cup, Munich), alongside Engore Toun, Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Kehinde Okenla, and others, many of whom expressed joy that table tennis was chosen among several potential sports.

The Universal Archaivar Elders is an international non-governmental organisation comprising Archaivar entities with over 35 years of membership in the Comradium, regardless of their past roles during their higher-institution years or thereafter.

The group continues to demonstrate leadership through cultural preservation, community development, and global engagement.