I’ll Pay Whatever Price Other Artists Paid To Be Successful – BNXN

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN has vowed to do whatever it takes to be successful in the music industry.

According to BNXN, he is aware that his colleagues paid “prices” and they are not successful just because of their talents and he’s willing to tow the same path to get the “biggest song” of his career.

Sharing a snippet of an unreleased song on X, BNXN wrote, “This is going to be the biggest song in my entire career. I will do whatever it takes.

“I will pay whatever price you people pay ’cause I know it’s not just the music.

“Please help me God.”