I’ll Pay N4.7m NECO Fee For 148 Prison Inmates – Obi

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has offered to pay the sum of ₦4,741,400 for 148 inmates in various prisons in Anambra State who are expected to write their National Examinations Council (NECO) this next year.

Obi, in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend, assured that the money would be paid on Monday, December 8, to enable the inmates to sit for the examination.

The inmates, according to him, comprise 50 in Awka prison, 36 in Onitsha, 25 in Nnewi, and 37 in Aguata.

“The cost per student is ₦30,050, with an additional ₦2,000 for logistics, bringing the total required to ₦4,741,400.

“I will write to the representatives on Monday, guaranteeing that the fees will be paid so the inmates can sit for the exams. I also assured them that I would work with friends and well-wishers to help cover the costs,” Obi said on X.

The Labour Party candidate who disclosed that he visited California State University, Sacramento, in April this year, said he was inspired by the university’s transformative programs, including the “Guidance Scholars Program,” which supports children from foster homes, and “Project Rebound,” which rehabilitates formerly incarcerated individuals and helps them reintegrate into society.

According to him, witnessing these initiatives reinforced his belief that inclusive, compassionate leadership, which values every human life and provides second chances, is essential for building a society where everyone can thrive.

Obi, however, said his concern is extended beyond Anambra State, and wondered if other inmates in other states have access to similar opportunities.

He noted that many people who end up in correctional centres turned to crime due to a lack of education.

“These centres are meant to be places of reformation, and a key component of that mission is to provide opportunities for learning and skills acquisition, something that should ordinarily be the government’s responsibility.”

He suggested that when inmates complete their terms, they should be equipped to contribute positively to themselves and to society.

“These young men deserve a real chance to turn their lives around and become productive members of the community,” Obi said.