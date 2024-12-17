I’ll Not Stay In Relationship That Requires Me To Abandon My True Self – Dj Cuppy

Share

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she will not remain in any situation, be it a relationship or platform that requires her to hide her true self.

DJ Cuppy who has been very vocal about her desire to find love again and her preferences for men made this remark via her X handle on Monday.

According to her, she’s done adjusting herself to fit into situations.

She wrote, “I’m not staying. In a room, a convo, a relationship, a platform, or anywhere at all that requires me to abandon my true self. I’m done with that!”

New Telegraph reports that her most recent relationship was her failed engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

The duo parted ways in July 2023, barely seven months after their surprising engagement in November 2022.

