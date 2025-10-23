I’ll Not Negotiate With Bandits, Bago Assures Residents

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, has vowed not to negotiate with bandits or indulge in ransom payments for kidnapped victims in the state.

The Governor made this pledge in a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, in Minna.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the people of Rijau and Magama Local Government Areas, whose communities were recently attacked by bandits in Kontagora, Governor Bago said he would prioritise that, as the constitution does not state how far he should go in protecting the people.

According to him, the state has reached a point where the people must stand up and defend themselves, warning that ransom payments would only turn kidnapping into a thriving business.

He described the situation as a state of war that requires collective resistance, noting that it was a constitutional duty for the lives and property of the people to be protected.

“I will not negotiate or pay ransom to bandits. The moment we start paying, they will open shop on our heads and keep kidnapping people.

“We are surrounded by enemies, but we will not give up. The constitution gives us the right to defend our lives and property, and we will do just that. There is no going back.” He further added that it is embarrassing and unacceptable that communities could be invaded and their residents turned into internally displaced persons. He reeled out plans to recruit and train 10,000 members into the Joint Task Force (JTF) to help restore security, with recruitment beginning immediately. Bago also declared a total ban on mining activities across the entire Zone C of the state, which covered eight Local Government Areas, comprising Magama, Kontagora, Rijau, Wushishi, Mariga, Borgu, Mashegu, and Agwara. He noted that illegal mining had become one of the major drivers of insecurity in the area, with miners often accessing forest zones unharmed while residents suffered repeated attacks. “It is suspicious that miners can enter the forests freely, yet the bandits don’t touch them. “I hereby order the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to arrest anyone caught engaging in mining activities,” he added. The governor assured victims of recent attacks of his administration’s support. Bago promised to compensate the families of those who lost their lives, provide medical treatment for the injured, as well as assistance for those who lost their sources of livelihood.