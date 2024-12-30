I’ll Not Abandon Nwifuru, Says Umahi

Share

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said he will never abandon his successor, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and ensure that he completes eight years in office.

Umahi made the pledge on Saturday at his hometown Uburu, Ohaoazara Local Government Area of Ebonyi when Nwifuru’s clan members, Izzi National Youths Forum, paid him Christmas homage.

The former governor, while describing the visit as “surprising”, maintained that Nwifuru would complete his two terms in office as he and other former governors of the state did.

“God forbid that Izzi people stand against me tomorrow but my covenant with God and Nwifuru is to complete uninterrupted eight years in office.

“Nothing will stop this as I fought principalities and powers alone and won to make him governor. “Do you think I cannot do it presently that I have someone by my side?” he queried.

He reiterated his earlier stance that the Izzi clan remained the state’s present best governance option and had no regret over it “Nwifuru is humble and till the end of eight years, I am not leaving him,” he said.

Umahi commended the leadership of the group for its dexterity noting that he was awed by the number of members on the delegation.

