I’ll No Longer Attack, Criticise Peter Obi – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adamu Garba, on Saturday said he will no longer criticised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.
Speaking in a statement issued on his verified X handle, Garba who admitted to being one of Obi’s most vocal critics during the 2023 general elections described him as a worthy statesman.
However, Garba said he has come to acknowledge the former Anambra State governor’s resilience and political relevance even in opposition.
“Nobody attacked @PeterObi during the last election like I did. But to some significant degree, he is able to reorganise and made himself shockingly endearing to many.
“Even in the opposition, I’ll no longer attack him like I did before, because he came to me as a worthy statesman,” Garba wrote.