I’ll Never Marry Nigerian, Says Peller After Breakup With Jarvis

Habeeb ‘Peller ’ Hamzat, the TikTok content creator, has vowed never to date or marry a Nigerian woman. The stance comes months after Amadou Elizabeth, the content creator popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, confirmed that her relationship with Peller had ended.

Their romance had drawn widespread attention online, marked by public disagreements and repeated breakup threats.

In a TikTok live session, Peller finally confirmed that his relationship had ended and said he has no intention of dating or marrying a Nigerian in the future.

Peller said he is now interested in marrying a woman from another country he recently saw in a video by content creator IShowSpeed, where bride price was discussed in cows.

In some local communities across South Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya, bride price is still traditionally paid with livestock.

Peller said he plans to travel to the unnamed country, offer 17 cows as bride price, and marry a woman he described as calm and beautiful.

“I know I’m already broken up, but whenever I decide to get a girlfriend, it won’t be in Nigeria. There is a country IShowSpeed went to where he asked a man how many cows would be needed to marry his daughter,” he said.

“The daughter was beautiful and spoke calmly. I will never marry a Nigerian. That country is my focus now. I will go there, give the man 17 cows, and marry the girl.”