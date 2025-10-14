I’ll Never Derail From Tinubu’s Principles Of Prudent Financial Discipline – NAHCON Chairman

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Usman Abdullahi Sale, has reaffirmed his commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, and prudent financial management as championed by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Professor Sale made this known in Kano while addressing a gathering organized in his honour by a support group, where he dismissed allegations of corruption leveled against him, describing them as false, baseless, and mischievous.

He emphasized that his tenure at NAHCON would be guided strictly by the ethos of financial discipline and integrity, which form the cornerstone of President Tinubu’s leadership style.

“I will never knowingly or unknowingly do anything that will bring disrepute to myself, my family, or the Islamic community in the eyes of Nigerians,” he said.

“The government that appointed me, under President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, has zero tolerance for corruption and emphasizes prudent financial management. It would therefore be against that mandate to act otherwise.”

Reacting to reports alleging the diversion of ₦50 billion, the NAHCON boss dismissed the claims as “absurd” and “unfounded.”

“It is laughable for anyone to claim that I diverted ₦50 billion — and that about eight others in my office also took the same amount. Where would NAHCON even get such funds? Our budget is public and transparent. There’s simply no room for such falsehood,” he stated.

Professor Sale commended President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their steadfast support, describing them as leaders of integrity and vision who are deeply committed to the nation’s progress.

“I want to sincerely thank the President and his Vice for their maturity, understanding, and trust. They are men of principle who always act in the best interest of Nigeria,” he added.

The NAHCON Chairman reiterated his administration’s determination to uphold the Commission’s credibility and ensure effective management of all Hajj operations in line with the government’s transparency agenda.