I’ll Never Demote Myself To Stay-Athome Wife –Shaffy Bello

Nollywood sweetheart, Shaffy Bello, says she can not date a man who will not allow her to work. In a chat on the ‘Me, Her & Everything Else podcast, Shaffy said even though a man is meant to provide for the home, a woman should also assist financially.

Shaffy said even if she settles down with a billionaire, she will not “demote” herself to be a stay-at-home wife. “I think a man was raised to be a provider. To be the one; the king. If you are the king, usually people go to the king for direction,” she said. “So as a woman, I want to have my own.

So that way, I can be of help when you need me. But I must have my own. I can not date a man who says stop working. “But to be honest with you, even if you are a billionaire and you put me in a hole, I still have to do something. Because the reason you fell in love with me is because of who I am now.

So I am not going to demote myself because of that.” Shaffy began her career in the music industry after she appeared in Seyi Sodimu’s song ‘Love Me Jeje’ in 1997. Her first major role as an actress was in the Yoruba film ‘Eti Keta’.

She has since taken up different roles in several blockbuster movies, including ‘Twisted Twins’, ‘Chief Daddy’, ‘Hire a Man’, ‘Elesin Oba’, among others. In 1995, Shaffy got married to Akinrimisi but their union hit the rocks in 2020. In February, Shaffy said she wants a companion — but not interested in getting married.