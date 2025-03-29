Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Beauty Tukura has revealed that the next man she’ll be posting on social media will be her husband.

The former BBNaija housemate who vowed never to date publicly disclosed that she and her colleague, Neo Akpofure, ended their relationship for valid reasons.

Despite not stating any specific reasons for their strained relationship, Beauty revealed that it was beautiful while it lasted.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Toke Moments podcast, she compared their romance to that of American power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Speaking further she disclosed that she is not currently interested in a romantic relationship and emphasised that she would never date publicly again.

Beauty said: “The reason why we broke up, I think it was valid. We were Rihanna and A$AP (Rocky) while it lasted. It was a beautiful relationship.

“I am not interested in men right now. I will never date publicly again. The next man I will post will be my husband.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Beauty and Neo sparked relationship rumours in late 2023 after making several public appearances together.

However, in December 2024, speculation had arisen that their relationship had ended.

