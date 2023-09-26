I’ll Never Be Part Of Money Ritual – Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has once again reiterated he will never be part of a money ritual in reality, despite taking up the role in movies.

The legendary actor who spoke on Afia TV on Monday said the money ritual is “not good”, stressing that he has never been part of it.

He explained that “Nnanyi Sacrifice” was just a name someone called him during billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana’s mother’s funeral and he rejected it immediately.

He also added that despite his rejections whenever he’s been tagged as a ritualist, nothing changes as he’s still stuck with the tag.

He, however, said he doesn’t care about whatever name people call him so long as he is getting paid.

Kanayo said, “Money ritual is not good and will never be good. I will never be part of it and have never been part of it. When you hear somebody call me ‘Nnanyi Sacrifice,’ it was just the name somebody called me during Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

“One thing about names is that immediately you start rejecting it, it sticks. Call me any name you like, but pay me my cheque. If we listen to the message, we will change the society more. I am just a vessel.”