I’ll Make The Best Records Ever – Seunzy

Olanipekun Oluwaseun Joshua is a young Nigerian-born emerging singer, popularly known as Seunzy.

He has dreams of dominating the entertainment industry in full effect, one day at a time.

Currently working tirelessly to break out, speaking on his goals to achieve… “I am working to put out the best, most sing-along records, and I don’t plan to stop”.

With aspirations of working with Masterkraft, TimiJay, and Don Jazzy, just to name a few. He only wants to make music that will dominate the digital charts, streets of Nigeria and international markets.

Also, with hopes to pick up a Grammy in the near future.

Seunzy is gradually building his community, and after graduating from school, he was sure the music business was next up for him.

Watch out for project Seunzy. A new wave of Afrobeats is coming real soon.