I’ll Make Nigerian Youths Speak Flawless English, Says Speech Therapist, Queenlizzy Balogun

With a heart full of gratitude to her maker, Deaconess Elizabeth Akunna Balogun who recently marked her 50th birthday anniversary has said that her mission in life is to liberate this generation of young Nigerians from the burden of poorly articulated English words.

The language instructor, lecturer and creator of KwinElizabethTV on YouTube channel also hinted that her vision is to emerge one of the greatest lecturers of English phonology across the globe. Asked how she felt by marking her golden year last Saturday, February 28, Balogun said “I felt specially blessed.

Attaining the age of 50 is awesome, it’s an anticipated age for me and I am grateful to God for giving me the grace to attain it.”

While explaining her intention to reach out to the youths on how to be flawless in spoken English, the language instructor declared that “the game is ‘ Operation speak correctly ‘ because part of my dream is to liberate this generation from the entanglement of poorly articulated English words.”

The University of Ibadan-trained phonologist disclosed that many Nigerians of school age pronounce English words incorrectly, and that they need to be taught how to speak fluently and pronounce English words correctly.

She noted that as a way of correcting the situation, she created her YouTube channel on Pronunciation Simplified in 2023. Tagged KwinElizabethTV, the channel affords Nigerian youths and elders alike the opportunity to learn phonics.

Already thousands of viewers across Nigeria and beyond are learning how to speak English words and give expressions correctly through the channel. Her words: “God Has been faithful to me. I give Him all the glory for my achievements as a speech therapist and instructor.

I will continue to be loud about impacting on the lives of my students both academically and spiritually ‘Balogun who is married to a man outside her ethnic group also described her marriage as a peaceful and blessed one. “I’m happy I married my truest friend and companion.

Despite our cultural differences, my parents willingly gave their consent to our union and I have had no regrets whatsoever. I am also blessed with wonderful children.” Balogun who is currently running her doctoral programme in Phonology at Lead City University in Ibadan is a writer and motivational speaker.

She has served as Assistant Welfare Officer of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) in Ekiti State. Some of her published works include Rudiments of English, Communication in Discourses, Pronunciation Simplified, Pampers and the Pen (Novela) and Workbooks on Speech.