I’ll Love To Marry Yoruba Man With Shallipopi Vibe – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed why she would love to marry a Yoruba man like Nigerian rapper, Shallipopi.

Speaking in an Instagram live session with her fans, the reality star said she would have loved to marry a man from the Southeast, but they usually have interference in their family affair.

She also stated she would like to marry someone who has similar traits to her instead of a quiet man.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I want to marry a lively person like me, someone that you wouldn’t easily know that we are husband and wife. I want to marry someone that is my spec, someone that we are alike. Someone who has a Shallipopi vibe.

“Everyone has their choice, I don’t want a quiet man. Before I wanted a quiet man but I changed my mind. I want to marry someone that is like me.

“I would have liked an Igbo man, but the last Igbo man I was with (laughs). Igbo men I feel like their family are too involved in their business. I think I would rather go for an Edo man of Yoruba man, I like Yoruba, I have always wanted to get married to a Yoruba man.”