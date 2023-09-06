I’ll Like To Work With Kanye West – Asake

He made this revelation on Wednesday while speaking in an interview with Billboard News.

According to the Headies Award-winning singer, he hopes to make music like the famous American singer, Kanye West.

The “Lonely at the top” crooner, added that he likes to work with artists he has connections with.

he said, “For me, I need to like the person before I can make music with you. I need to be comfortable with you. Not even because of the music alone.

“I’m not saying I can’t make music with other people but I like real energy. If you like me beyond the music, it’s good.

“But I need to connect with your music, I need to like the person I want to work with first so it won’t be a problem for me. There must be synergy.

“I have been saying this thing since; maybe God will do it. I would like to work with Kanye (West).”

On the huge explosion of the Afrobeat genre globally, he said “It is like you having a baby and your baby is growing. You know, you feel good when you have something around you and the thing is growing.

“In a couple of years, it (afrobeat) will be bigger,” he added.