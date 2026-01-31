I’ll Lift, Develop Nnewi North Using Soludo’s Model – Osigwe

An aspirant for the position of Mayor in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Cornel Osigwe, has promised to replicate the giant strides of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo in the council area.

Osigwe gave this assurance on Friday, January 30, while fielding questions from newsmen at his Nnewichi country home.

Mr Osigwe, a frontline contender for the race, noted that Nnewi, the one-time local government area, stands at a defining moment in its history and needs an administrator at the grassroots who understands what it means to pool human and material resources together to achieve a defined goal.

He said, “Our governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, is working relentlessly to build a prosperous, livable, and smart Anambra state. His vision is bold, transformative, and people-centred.

“However, for that vision to be fully realised, it must be translated to the grassroots level, where governance directly impacts the daily lives of our people.

“Nnewi, therefore, needs leadership at the local level that understands this vision, has the competence to implement it, and the courage to deliver results.

“We’re a people blessed with talent, industry, resilience, and global influence. Yet, our collective potential remains largely untapped at the local government level.

“The gap between who we are and what we can become is not a lack of ideas – it is a lack of effective, accountable, and people-focused leadership. That is why I have stepped forward.

“I am not desperate to hold office, but I’m deeply committed to delivering real, visible, and lasting progress. This decision is not driven by ambition, but by preparedness and conviction.

“After prayerful reflection and careful evaluation of my capacity to serve, I am confident that I possess the experience, clarity of vision, and commitment required to lead Nnewi North effectively. I am ready to serve, to work, and to deliver – not to rule.”

He said that he will replicate Soludo’s strides in Nnewi North in the areas of sustainable infrastructure development, improved security of lives and property, youth and children empowerment through skills and opportunities, as well as maintenance of peace, unity, and social harmony across all communities.

“He further assured that with him at the helm of affairs, the glory of the latter days of Nnewi shall be greater than the former.

“As Mayor, I will mobilise the energy, ideas, and resources of our people to drive inclusive development, strategic partnerships, and community-owned progress. This is not a personal project – it is a collective movement for renewal,” he assured.

He finally called on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to support his aspiration and grant him the mandate to serve as the party’s candidate for Mayor of Nnewi North local government.

He assured that with this mandate, he would translate Soludo’s vision into practical governance, restore confidence in leadership, unite the Nnewi people, and return Nnewi to its rightful place of greatness.