I’ll Leave Office Without Fear Of EFCC – Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has boasted that he will leave office as a free man, unafraid of being pursued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), or any other anti-corruption agencies.

Speaking after the Feast of Christ the King Mass at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, Uzodinma challenged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to present it.

“I will leave office a free man, sleep with my two eyes closed without being afraid of anybody, including the EFCC”, he said.

Governor Uzodinma maintained that he has not broken any promises made to the people of Imo.

He expressed assurance in the legacy of prosperity, infrastructure, and dignity that his administration is establishing for the state.

This statement follows the EFCC’s arrest of former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowaover allegations of misappropriating funds totaling N1.3 trillion.

