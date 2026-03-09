Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Sininalayi Fubara, has said that he will continue to recognise the pivotal role that women play in nation building, stressing that his administration remains committed to empowering women and promoting gender equality.

The Governor, in a goodwill message to the women of Rivers State on the occasion of International Women’s Day, lauded women for their strength, resilience, and contributions to the development of Rivers State, Nigeria and across the world.

“As governor, I’m proud to stand in solidarity with our women, recognising their pivotal role in shaping our society.

“To the women of Rivers State, your tireless efforts in our communities, workplaces, and homes inspire us all. Your courage and determination drive progress and prosperity.

“As we mark International Women’s Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality. Let’s create opportunities for women to thrive and reach their full potential.

“To all women, I salute you. Your strength is our strength. Happy International Women’s Day,” Fubara stated.

Fubara’s administration has shown commitment to gender inclusion, evident in the appointment of women to key leadership positions, and supported initiatives that empower women economically, such as the Women Economic Empowerment Programme, which provided 1,000 women with N50,000 grants each.

Also, the governor’s wife, Lady Valerie Fubara, has been instrumental in supporting women farmers, presenting N10 million to 20 women farmers as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Agricultural Support Programme.