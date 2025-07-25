I’ll Invest In Legwork To Bring More Govs -New APC Chair

The new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on Thursday vowed to take tough decisions in his position as the leader of the ruling party.

Speaking on Channels Television hours after he emerged as the new APC chairman in Abuja, Yilwatda said he would invest in legwork to bring more governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties to join the APC.

Yilwatda, who likened his gentle mien to that of President Bola Tinubu, said he would consult broadly across the party’s organs and take tough decisions for the collective interest of the party.

Furthermore, the new APC chairman said he would capitalise on the presence of his predecessors Abdullahi Ganduje, Adams Oshiomhole, Abdullahi Adamu, and Mai Mala Buni still in the party, glean from their vast experience to steer the APC to the desired destination.

“The confidence they have in me is to make sure I take tough decisions, but with gentility and teamwork for the collective interest of the party.

“Of course, I will because that is what the president asked me to do and the members are asking me to do also,” he said.

“Look at the body language of Mr President; soft-talking, calm, gentle, but look at where he is driving the country, taking tough decisions, where people fear to even discuss.

“My job is to unite the party, (and) to expand the party. We have 23 governors and we are still counting. My job is to bring in more. We would do legwork and bring in more.

“My immediate priority is that the party is united,” he said, saying he will coordinate the party to implement its manifesto to the fullest.”