I’ll Invest In Infrastructure, Human Dev’t – Nwodidi

An Igweship hopeful in Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Charles Uyamadu Nwodidi, has expressed deep concern over the high rate of youth unemployment, which he said has led to social vices such as drug abuse, thuggery, kidnapping, armed robbery, and assassination.

Nwodidi reiterated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for rapid infrastructural and human capital development in the community if elected as the traditional ruler.

Speaking further on youth unemployment, he emphasized that human capital development is the most vital form of investment, commending Governor Chukwuma Soludo for prioritizing it in his administration.

“If I become the traditional ruler of Nteje, I will mobilize jobless youths, counsel them on various trades, and support them in becoming self-reliant and technically skilled. This will reduce dependency and crime in the community,” he stated.

Nwodidi, who noted that he possesses both national and international exposure, said he is determined to bring meaningful development to Nteje and ensure that youths are gainfully employed.

“Nteje is an agrarian community and the food basket of the State. We will harness our agricultural potential for the benefit of our people,” he added.

Reflecting on his past efforts, Nwodidi recalled that he had invested in the development of Nteje over 25 years ago without any interest in the Igweship title at the time.

“The records are there. I was the first to rehabilitate roads, dig boreholes, construct culverts, install electricity, and assist the poor in building houses.

“This was when no one was even thinking about contesting for Igwe. Now, there may be about eight aspirants, but I believe I have no opposition because my antecedents speak for me.”

He said generosity is second nature to him, adding that the house he built for himself was divinely designed to serve as a palace, even before he thought of becoming monarch.

“If I could provide all these from my personal resources, imagine what I can do when I become the Igwe. I believe that if it is God’s will for me to be the monarch, it is already written,” he said.

Popularly known as “Igiligi Abogu” by his supporters, Nwodidi also addressed allegations of land grabbing by youths in the community.

“I am committed to peace and development in Nteje. There is nothing like land grabbing. I have said repeatedly that land is not for sale, but can be leased.

“The purpose of the lease must be stated, and our people must be part of the management of whatever project the land is leased for,” he clarified.

